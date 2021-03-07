BBC News

Arrest after £200k 'super car' stolen in Birmingham

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionThe suspect allegedly claimed the stolen car was his when he took it to a garage to get the locks changed

A man has been arrested after a "super car" worth up to £200,000 was stolen.

The McLaren was reported stolen from a block of flats in Birmingham on Tuesday after a concierge noticed it was missing and knew its owner was out of the country, West Midlands Police said.

It was tracked down to a garage and police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and theft of a vehicle.

Sgt Aisha Parveen said the car was returned and "we have one happy owner".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.