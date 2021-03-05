Birmingham man jailed after grandmother's hit-and-run death
- Published
A man has been jailed for more than six years after a grandmother died in a hit-and-run crash.
Krishna Devi Droch, 62, was struck by a Vauxhall Zafira travelling on the wrong side of the road in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 9 November 2017.
Mohammed Ishfaq, 34, from Leonard Road, Lozells, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on Thursday.
In 2018, a man was given a suspended prison sentence, after admitting perverting the course of justice.
The car hit Ms Droch as she crossed Rookery Road on her way to morning prayers.
She died at the scene and the vehicle was found burnt out two hours later.
West Midlands Police said on the morning of the crash Ishfaq had been involved in a "drug deal which turned nasty".
He sped away in the car, police said, and was chased by two other cars, who all went through a red light on Soho Road and into Rookery Road - a "densely populated and busy street".
The cars that pursued the defendant were both on false plates and found abandoned within 24 hours of the crash. Their drivers have never been traced, officers said.
In 2017, Ms Droch's brother, Baldev Korotania, described her as "the foundation" of the family, "who was always there when we needed her".
Ishfaq was jailed for six years and three months and disqualified from driving for 10 years.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "I hope this helps bring some closure to Krishna's family who have dealt with this tragedy bravely.
"Their loss was immense. Krishna was a central figure in their family and is sorely missed. My thoughts are with them."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk