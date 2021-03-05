Keon Lincoln: Four teenagers deny boy's Birmingham street murder
- Published
Four teenagers have denied murdering a boy who was attacked by a group of youths.
Keon Lincoln was shot and stabbed on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January and died in hospital.
Four youths aged between 14 and 17 pleaded not guilty to murder at Birmingham Crown Court.
The 14-year-old defendant also denied possessing a handgun with intent to endanger life in the street where Keon Lincoln was fatally wounded.
He appeared in the dock at the hearing earlier, with the three other boys appearing via video link from a youth custody unit.
The three on the video link, two aged 17 and one aged 16, also denied charges alleging unlawful possession of a knife.
None of the boys can be named because of a court order.
A fifth defendant, Kieron Donaldson, 18, of Aston Lane, Birmingham, has yet to enter a plea to murder, and did not appear in court.
They are next due at Birmingham Crown Court on 23 July.
A trial, starting on 5 October, may last for up to eight weeks, the court heard.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk