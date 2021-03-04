BBC News

Erdington crash: Man denies murder of pedestrian

Published
image captionThe crash happened on Coton Road, in Erdington, on 26 December

A man has denied murdering a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Birmingham on Boxing Day.

Shkelzen Taka, 28, was found with serious head injuries on Coton Road, Erdington, at about 06:00 GMT on 26 December and died shortly after.

Tony Green, 26, from Suffield Grove, Erdington, appeared via video-link at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and is due to face trial at the same court on 5 July.

