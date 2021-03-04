Erdington crash: Man denies murder of pedestrian
- Published
A man has denied murdering a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Birmingham on Boxing Day.
Shkelzen Taka, 28, was found with serious head injuries on Coton Road, Erdington, at about 06:00 GMT on 26 December and died shortly after.
Tony Green, 26, from Suffield Grove, Erdington, appeared via video-link at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
He pleaded not guilty to murder and is due to face trial at the same court on 5 July.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.