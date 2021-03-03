Fresh appeal after woman struck by car in Birmingham dies
- Published
A woman hit by a car has died.
The 46-year-old had serious injuries, after being struck by a Ford Focus in Salisbury Road, Moseley, at about 20:00 GMT on Thursday.
She was taken to hospital, but died on Saturday. The car driver remained at the scene and has been helping with inquiries.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage. Specialist officers are supporting the woman's family.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We know this is a deeply distressing time for her family and friends.
"They asked for privacy to grieve and we're now working to establish what caused this collision to occur."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk