Bordesley Green: Group of gunmen open fire at house
A group of men carrying shotguns and a handgun have opened fire on a house in Birmingham with children inside, police say.
The West Midlands force said while nobody was injured at the home in Bordesley Green, "we could easily have been looking at casualties from this outrageous act".
Police said about 10 shots were fired just after midnight on Sunday.
CCTV footage from the Finnemore Road area is being studied by officers.
A force spokesman said it was a "shocking incident" and added: "Our investigation is well under way and we've recovered ballistic material from the scene."
