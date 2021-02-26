New West Midlands rail stations get £60m boost
- Published
The government has allocated £59m towards projects that would open five railway stations in the West Midlands.
New stations have been planned in Moseley, Kings Heath and Stirchley in Birmingham and Darlaston and Willenhall on a reopened Walsall to Wolverhampton passenger line under £116m schemes.
The stations had planning permission and were expected to open by 2023, the region's combined authority has said.
Final sign-off would be at its board on 19 March, mayor Andy Street stated.
The Birmingham stations would be on the Camp Hill line, which has only been used by freight and through services since 1941.
The project would cost £61m, including £20m from the Department for Transport and £21m provided by West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and Birmingham City Council.
The remaining money was set to be approved by the board next month, a combined authority spokesman said.
The scheme from Walsall to Wolverhampton, where there are freight services, would cost £55m - £39m from the government department and £16m from the WMCA.
Mr Street said: "Yesterday (Thursday) was the meeting of the Department (for) Transport to allocate the funding for this.
"We've agreed the timetable with West Midlands Trains and we've got permission from Network Rail to run the service."
He added following the board's involvement in March, there would be confirmation publicly "with diggers going in the ground" in Birmingham this year.
Work was expected to start in the next two months under the plans for the Walsall to Wolverhampton line, the WMCA said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk