Birmingham street traders granted legal review of new rules
- Published
Street traders have been granted a judicial review to challenge new council rules they say threaten their livelihoods.
A new policy from Birmingham City Council requires traders to sell "innovative products" unavailable elsewhere on the high street.
However stall holders say the rules will cause "irreparable damage to the soul of our city".
Their challenge to the council will be heard at the High Court next month.
Birmingham City Council has previously said it would "robustly defend" its position but would not comment further due to the ongoing legal proceedings, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Allan and Samantha Poole, who as well as running their own stalls on New Street and Corporation Street chair the Birmingham Street Traders Association, said they felt they had "no choice" but to pursue legal action.
"We have tried time and time again to engage the council in meaningful conversation about the new policy, which if implemented would have a hugely detrimental impact on the sustainability of Birmingham-based street traders," the couple, who have been operating in the city for almost 50 years, said.
"Their actions will cause irreparable damage to the soul of our city and threaten the livelihoods of many long-standing stallholders."
The Street Trading policy, which was approved on 3 November, stated the changes were designed to create an environment that is "sensitive to the needs of the public and businesses" while providing "quality consumer choice".
It states that for traders to be given consent to operate, the "quality of goods and innovative approach" will be considered by officials, adding that "innovative products refers to goods that are not readily available within the high street".
However the traders' legal representatives argue this leaves them "at the mercy of what retail shops chose to do each time they applied to renew".
