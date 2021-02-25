Philip Peace: Father guilty of murdering baby daughter
- Published
A "lying" father has been found guilty of murdering his five-month-old baby daughter after a five-week trial.
Summer Peace died in 2017 after suffering a catastrophic brain injury along with fractured ribs and bleeding, a court heard.
Philip Peace denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier.
The 43-year-old, of Himley Road, Dudley, will be sentenced tomorrow.
Peace was caring for his daughter alone at a property in Heath Green on 8 September 2017 when he reported to emergency services that she had become unresponsive, claiming he had just placed her on the floor.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate the baby but she died in hospital the following day, police said.
During the trial the jury heard evidence that Summer had died of injuries consistent with her having been shaken and then thrown against a semi-hard surface such as a sofa.
'An injustice'
Her injuries included fractured ribs, retinal bleeding and a catastrophic brain injury, so severe that it had been the cause of her immediate respiratory collapse, said West Midlands Police.
Det Sgt Naomi Mauchan said: "From the very start, the police investigation sought to establish what caused Summer's collapse, and yet sadly it will only ever be Philip Peace who knows the sequence of events that afternoon.
"It has been proved during the trial that the account Philip Peace provided to his family, medical professionals, police and, latterly, the jury was a lie.
"The medical evidence collectively proved that she died from non-accidental injuries, so to dismiss the evidence and opinions of so many expert witnesses would be an injustice to her."
