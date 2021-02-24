Mohammed Haroon Zeb: Ninth arrest over shooting of father-of-four
- Published
A ninth person has been arrested over the fatal shooting of a father-of-four.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb, 39, was found injured on Queen's Cross, Dudley, at about 00:35 GMT on 31 January and died in hospital that afternoon.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Zeb, known as Haroon, died of a gunshot wound on his birthday.
A 47-year-old man is being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. One man has previously been charged with murder.
Hassan Tasleem, 23, of Richmond Road, appeared in court two weeks ago after being charged with murder.
Akarsh Tasleem, 25, of Shaw Road, has also appeared in court charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
As part of the investigation, West Midlands Police said a 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Three men, aged between 19 to 26, were detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They have all been bailed.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released with no further action and another man, aged 20, has also been arrested and released on bail.
Mr Zeb's family remembered the taxi manager as "a beautiful son, brother, father" and "a real icon to this world".
