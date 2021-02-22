Car stolen in Birmingham with children inside: Suspects in court
- Published
Two teenage boys charged with kidnap after a car was stolen with the owner's children inside have appeared in court.
The two 15-year-olds, who cannot be named because of their ages, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier. They admitted aggravated vehicle-taking but denied kidnap.
West Midlands Police was contacted on Saturday just after 17:00 GMT by the children's "distraught" father.
He said his car had been stolen with his two sons still inside.
Police were able to bring the car to a halt on the A38 Bristol Road, near the Belgrave Interchange in Birmingham city centre.
The children, aged two and four, who were on the car's back seats, were reunited with their parents at the roadside a short time later.
Both teenagers entered not guilty pleas to two counts apiece of kidnap, but each admitted a single separate allegation of aggravated vehicle-taking.
One of the youths, who had been further charged with driving without a licence and driving without insurance, also entered guilty pleas to those offences.
During the hearing, district judge Shamim Qureshi said the aggravated vehicle-taking offence had involved several elements, including the car being driven dangerously, causing "damage to another vehicle as a result, and also injury was caused to a young child" in the car.
The case was adjourned, with both boys conditionally bailed until 25 February, to allow further time for prosecuting lawyers to consider the charges.
