Covid: DJ and disco lights found at 'soundproof' Birmingham party
Fifty people have been fined for attending an illegal party in a soundproof room, police have said.
Class A drugs, birthday cake, beer, a DJ and disco lights were found by officers in a venue on Erdington High Street, Birmingham, on Thursday.
West Midlands Police said they were tipped off by a member of the public who had noticed taxis bringing guests.
The suspected organiser was arrested after refusing to give their details to officers.
Police said the organiser could face a fine of £10,000 under coronavirus legislation.
'Flashing lights and music'
Police also attended a flat in Kings Norton at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday after reports a part was being streamed live on Instagram.
Officers spotted flashing lights and heard music coming from inside the property.
The lights went out while they waited and a woman came to the door in a dressing gown.
After being questioned as to why "she was wearing jewellery and fake lashes to bed", officers said the woman showed them into the flat.
Some guests were allowed to leave, but three people were arrested in connection with assaults on two officers.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said officers "don't get any enjoyment out of spoiling people's fun" and were simply trying to keep members of the public safe and reduce the spread of the virus.
