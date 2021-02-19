Black Country: Facebook targeted 'faggots and peas' chat
Facebook has apologised for censuring a Black Country history group after members discussed traditional local dish, faggots and peas.
The group's administrator said she had "sleepless nights" after the word "faggots" saw the account threatened with deletion.
The social media giant has since accepted the term was used in culinary context and not as a homophobic slur.
Facebook blamed its defences being triggered in error.
"Our systems clearly made a mistake here," a spokesperson commented.
Members of the Pensnett, Brierley Hill and Black Country Now And Then History Group had been discussing minced pork liver and heart wrapped in bacon when they fell foul of the algorithm.
The group was set up by Linda Beech and over the years has shared stories and recipes from the area, with more than 13,000 members.
She said she received a message on Tuesday night to say the group had violated Facebook's community standards 16 times.
'Correct context'
"I looked to see what the problem was and it came up that members were using the word 'faggot' but they were using it in the correct context, as our traditional Black Country meal, as opposed to the other meaning," she said.
Shortly afterwards, the number of violations had increased to 34 as further uses of the word were detected as far back as 2016.
"I've had an interesting week," Ms Beech said. "And sleepless nights as well."
Facebook said it was "taking steps to rectify the error", although Ms Beech said the group's use of the word was still being flagged as a violation.
She said she understood why the mistake was made, but added for her and the group, the violation was of her "heritage and culture".
"Hopefully it's all behind us now," she said.
