Covid: Prince Charles and Camilla thank vaccine volunteers
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited a hospital to meet and thank volunteers taking part in vaccine trials.
The couple also met medical staff who were getting their jabs at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.
The hospital trust is thought to have treated the largest number of Covid-positive patients of any NHS Trust in the UK.
The trust has also recruited 12,000 patients for the vaccine trials.
The University Hospitals Birmingham Trust also runs Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals in the West Midlands.
It is thought to have treated 12,500 Covid-positive patients, with 10,000 of those being discharged.
The trust began a trial in February to see if giving people different Covid vaccines for their first and second doses works as well as the current approach of using the same type of vaccine twice.
The couple, who got their first vaccine dose last week, also met, at a distance, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, in their first joint official public event for two months.
