Thomas Rogers: Brothers deny Birmingham street stabbing
Two brothers have denied stabbing their younger sibling to death at the side of a road in Birmingham.
Thomas Rogers, 26, was found critically injured on Bristol Road, Bournbrook, in August and died in hospital.
At Birmingham Crown Court, his brothers Samuel, 30 and David, 32, and a third man, Macauley Welby, 22, pleaded not guilty to murder.
A fourth accused, 22-year-old Ryan Hurt, had pleaded not guilty to murder in October.
At the hearing, both brothers pleaded guilty to one charge each of possession of a bladed article.
Mr Welby, of no fixed abode, also pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Samuel Rogers, of St Michael's Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire; David Rogers, of Nora Street, South Shields; Ryan Hurt, of Peel Crescent, Mansfield, and Macauley Welby, were remanded in custody.
The four were told they would go on trial from 16 August.
