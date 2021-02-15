Dog attack: Keira Ladlow 'likely died due to dog attack injuries' in Birmingham
- Published
A woman who was mauled by a dog in Birmingham likely died from her injuries, an inquest heard.
The inquest into the death of Keira Ladlow, 25, was opened by senior Birmingham coroner Louise Hunt.
The customer service assistant of Broadstone Road, Kitts Green, was attacked by a family dog on 5 February at an address on nearby Sunbeam Way.
A post-mortem examination revealed "extensive injuries" the court heard, which likely caused her death.
The inquest was adjourned until 3 June when Mrs Hunt will hear evidence from Ms Ladlow's family, the owners of the dog, and West Midlands Police who were called to the scene at about 14:00 GMT that day.
The coroner also said it was understood Ms Ladlow had a background of mental health issues which would also be looked into.
After the attack, the dog - believed to be a Staffordshire cross - was signed over to police who said it would be humanely put to sleep.
Mrs Hunt offered her condolences to Ms Ladlow's family and friends who had asked for privacy during this "tragic time".
