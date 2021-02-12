West Midlands ice formations inspire photographers
- Published
Motorists, walkers and photographers have been marvelling at spectacular ice formations appearing around the West Midlands.
Images of beautiful frost scenes have been shared on the BBC Midlands Facebook page.
BBC Weather forecaster Ben Rich said: "Icicles form when the temperature of the air is just below freezing but the temperature of a surface, like a tree branch or a roof, rises just above zero.
"This is normally because the sun is shining directly on to that surface, and the extra warmth causes any lying snow or ice to gradually start to melt.
"Water will begin to drip off the branch or the roof, down into the sub-zero air and that drip of liquid water slightly warms the thin layer of air around it, in a process called conduction.
"The warmed air rises, taking the heat energy away with it, causing the water "drip" to freeze back into a drop of ice.
"As the process of melting, dripping and freezing continues around that first frozen drop, an icicle will begin to form - and if the conditions stay just right for long enough, it'll grow bigger and bigger."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk