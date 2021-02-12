BBC News

West Midlands ice formations inspire photographers

Published

Motorists, walkers and photographers have been marvelling at spectacular ice formations appearing around the West Midlands.

Images of beautiful frost scenes have been shared on the BBC Midlands Facebook page.

image copyrightSarah Gough
image captionSarah Gough found these icicles in a country lane at Trysull, near Wolverhampton
image copyrightHeather Doughty
image captionIcicles near Barr Beacon, Walsall, photographed by Heather Doughty
image copyrightLin Murphy
image captionLin Murphy found icicles in Crowle, Worcestershire

BBC Weather forecaster Ben Rich said: "Icicles form when the temperature of the air is just below freezing but the temperature of a surface, like a tree branch or a roof, rises just above zero.

"This is normally because the sun is shining directly on to that surface, and the extra warmth causes any lying snow or ice to gradually start to melt.

"Water will begin to drip off the branch or the roof, down into the sub-zero air and that drip of liquid water slightly warms the thin layer of air around it, in a process called conduction.

"The warmed air rises, taking the heat energy away with it, causing the water "drip" to freeze back into a drop of ice.

"As the process of melting, dripping and freezing continues around that first frozen drop, an icicle will begin to form - and if the conditions stay just right for long enough, it'll grow bigger and bigger."

image copyrightClive Surplice
image captionIcicles near Halesowen spotted by Clive Surplice
image copyrightMark Rigby
image copyrightSteve Munn
image copyrightLisa Aguado
image captionLisa Aguado found icicles in Wishaw, near Sutton Coldfield

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

