Lozells stabbing: Husband and wife guilty of killing butcher
- Published
A husband and wife have been convicted of killing their brother-in-law outside his butcher's shop.
Mazammal Mahmood Butt, 27, was stabbed in November 2019 after a row in Lozells, Birmingham, police said.
Mobeen Shahzad, of Osborne Grove, Birmingham, was found guilty of murder in a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
His wife Sheridan Fitzsimmons was found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter. The pair will be sentenced on 12 March.
West Midlands Police said the stabbing happened moments after a heated argument between 28-year-old Shahzad, Fitzsimmons, 29, and Mr Butt in the car park near to the butcher's shop.
The force said after hearing the row, Mr Butt's wife, Shahzad's sister, came out and was grabbed by Fitzsimmons, who told her husband to kill Mr Butt.
Detectives said the two men then went out of view and moments later Shahzad returned and told his sister he had killed her husband in the street.
Mr Butt, also known as Zammy, was found in a pool of blood on the street and died at the scene.
Police stopped the husband and wife in their car an hour later, arrested Shahzad and found a knife in the vehicle.
Fitzsimmons was arrested a day later.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "This was a tragic case where a young man lost his life at the hands of two people who were family, two people who were intent on him coming to harm.
"My thoughts are with Zammy's family. I hope now they can find some comfort knowing that the pair responsible for his death have been brought to justice."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk