Keon Lincoln: Three more teens charged with murder
Three more teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy.
Keon Lincoln was shot and stabbed on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January and died in hospital.
Kieron Donaldson, 18, from Aston Lane in the city, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be identified due to their age, are to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Two other boys also charged with murder appeared at Birmingham Crown Court this month and are due back there in March.
A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
The two 17-year-olds due in court on Friday have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
