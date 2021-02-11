Wolverhampton's former Beatties store set for flats revamp
Wolverhampton's former Beatties department store could be turned into 306 flats.
The building has been a city landmark for decades and home to House of Fraser before the firm announced it would leave for the Mander Centre.
Private investor SSYS Beatties Ltd bought it for £3m in February.
The firm plans to keep the store's existing frontage but remodel the entire building including an adjoining car park.
Spokesman David Carroll said the ground floor would be used for commercial purposes while adding some new floors to the current ones for the apartments.
"Our proposals are ambitious but achievable and demonstrate our long-term commitment to the city," he said.
The company has submitted a planning application to the city council, which will make a decision at a future date.
The store was opened by James Beattie as a draper's shop in 1877 before expanding.
Beatties remained in the family until House of Fraser took over in 2005.
The store had been at risk of closure in 2018 when the chain went into administration, but boss Mike Ashley pledged to keep it open.
With the retailer relocating, the landmark building, on Victoria Street, went on the market in 2019.
The University of Wolverhampton showed interest in it before deciding not to buy due to the cost of refurbishment.
