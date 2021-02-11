Man admits Jacob Billington's Birmingham stab death
- Published
A man has admitted killing a university worker who died after a series of stabbings in Birmingham city centre.
Jacob Billington, 23, was killed and seven others injured during five separate incidents in the early hours of 6 September 2020.
Zephaniah McLeod, 27, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, Birmingham, admitted manslaughter at the city's crown court earlier but denied a charge of murder.
He was not asked to enter pleas to seven counts of attempted murder.
Mr Billington, from Crosby, Merseyside, was stabbed in Irving Street while enjoying a night out with school friends.
A post-mortem examination found the library intern at Sheffield Hallam University died of a stab wound to the neck.
Appearing via video link at Birmingham Crown Court, McLeod admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
He is next due to appear on 30 April.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk