Keon Lincoln: Three more teens arrested over boy's murder
- Published
Three more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after Keon Lincoln, 15, was attacked by a group of youths.
Keon was shot and stabbed on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January and died in hospital.
Two 17-year-old boys and a man, 18, have been taken into custody, West Midlands Police said.
Earlier this month, two teenage boys also charged with Keon's murder appeared at Birmingham Crown Court.
The two boys who cannot be named because of their ages are due back at the same court in March.
The latest arrests happened on Wednesday at three homes across the city, the force said.
A 21-year-old man was also arrested on Tuesday in the West Midlands on suspicion of assisting an offender.
