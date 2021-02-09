Murder charge after body found in a bath in Handsworth house
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a bath on Sunday.
The body, believed to belong to a man in his 20s, was found with multiple injuries at a house on Holly Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at 09:00 GMT.
He is yet to be formally identified and police said a post-mortem examination is due to take place today.
David Swaby, 33, of Holly Road, was charged on Monday night and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
The force said he was arrested on train tracks near Wigmore Lane in nearby West Bromwich about 90 minutes after the body was found.
