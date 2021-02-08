BBC News

Birmingham dog attack injures girls aged two and three

image captionThe attack took place in St Saviour's Road at about 12:30 GMT

Girls aged two and three have been taken to hospital after a dog attack in Birmingham.

Police believe a guard dog escaped from a business premises and attacked the girls on St Saviour's Road in Saltley at about 12:30 GMT.

The three-year-old suffered serious hand and leg injuries after being bitten, and the other child sustained scratch marks and a leg injury.

Their conditions were not life-threatening and the dog was seized.

Birmingham Live said it had seen a video that showed a dog launching upon the girls and a woman.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had "multiple calls reporting a dog attack" and on arrival a crew found two girls, one with serious injuries.

They were both assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital. Their conditions were not life-threatening, it added.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands force said: "The dog has been seized by police and enquiries are ongoing."

In a separate incident on Friday, a woman was found dead after being attacked by a dog at her home in Shard End.

