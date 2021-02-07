Covid: Dozens of fines issued for Sparkbrook shisha bar breaches
Fines totalling £28,800 have been issued to 36 people found in an illegal pop-up shisha bar, police have said.
The group was found above a shop on Stratford Road in Sparkbrook on Saturday in breach of lockdown rules, West Midlands Police said.
Each was handed an £800 fine under the penalty introduced for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people.
It was one 74 reported breaches of Covid-19 rules it attended on Saturday, the force said.
A further 23 fines of £200 were issued during the night, it said.
#CORONAVIRUS | This is the moment we found more than 30 people relaxing in a secret shisha lounge in #Birmingham.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 7, 2021
💷 We handed out 36 of the new £800 fines to those who'd gathered to smoke, drink, play cards and watch football on TV, ignoring the lockdown in place to save lives. pic.twitter.com/7kMMfDUkpB
The shisha bar, the force said, was secretly operating above a food shop, with beer and soft drinks on offer, card games being played and football on the TV.
On Friday, the force said it was called to 61 reported Covid breaches, with 36 £200 fines issued, including nine which were handed to a group of people found playing pool in a salon on Lodge Road, Winson Green.
Asst Ch Const Mark Payne said: "Sadly, some people are still not getting the message that we are in a pandemic which has killed thousands of people, and continues to kill hundreds daily.
"Our officers are working long hours in really difficult circumstances to keep people safe, and blatant breaches such as these are really disheartening to see.
"We know that most people are sticking to the rules and we're genuinely grateful for that."
