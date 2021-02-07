BBC News

Perry Barr flyover demolished in Birmingham

Published
image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image captionThe fly-over will be replaced by a dual carriageway at ground level

A flyover in Birmingham has been demolished despite efforts by some campaigners to save the "iconic" structure.

The removal of the Perry Barr flyover after more than 50 years will make way for a dual carriageway at ground level as part of £27.1m infrastructure works.

Some road closures introduced due to the demolition will remain in place until Monday.

Last year, more than 15,000 people objected to the plans.

Campaigners claimed the proposed dual carriageway would cause more congestion.

Local MPs and the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street have been among those to object to the plans.

image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image captionThe demolition is part of £27.1m infrastructure works

However, Birmingham City Council has previously said the work was necessary to "future-proof" the area's transport infrastructure as new homes are built following the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

As well as the dual carriageway, the work will also see a cycle path built and improved public transport services.

Tweeting on Sunday, transport body West Midlands Network described it as losing a West Midlands "icon".

image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image captionThe demolition took place on Saturday and Sunday

The A34 will be closed at Perry Barr until 06:00 GMT on Monday due to the demolition.

Construction work is expected to last into 2022, and will see the ground-level carriageway widened and works to the new bridge at Birchfield Island.

Council papers released last year suggested the work would cause more than a year of traffic disruption.

image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image captionAn artist's impression has shown a proposed view of the A34 looking south, where the fly-over has been removed

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.