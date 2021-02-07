Murder arrest after body found in Handsworth
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a house.
West Midlands Police officers were called to Holly Road in Handsworth, Birmingham at 09:00 GMT, where they discovered the body of a man who had been badly injured.
At 10:30, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested on train tracks near Wigmore Lane in West Bromwich, the force said.
Detectives are working to identify the victim, it added.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.
