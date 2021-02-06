Woman found dead in Birmingham after dog attack
A woman has been found dead after being attacked by a dog at her home, police say.
West Midlands Police officers were called to Sunbeam Way, Shard End in Birmingham, shortly after 14:00 GMT on Friday by a relative.
A 25-year-old woman was found dead at the scene after suffering serious injuries believed to have been caused by a family dog.
The dog, believed to be a Staffordshire cross, has been signed over to police.
It will be humanely put to sleep, the force said.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The death is being treated as a tragic incident, but with no suspicious circumstances."
A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course, they added.
