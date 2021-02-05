Dudley shooting: Arrests in Mohammed Haroon Zeb murder probe
Four men have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a father of four.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb, 39, was found injured on Queen's Cross, Dudley, at about 00:35 GMT on 31 January and died in hospital that afternoon.
His family said it was his birthday and he was wounded as he came home from his job at a taxi firm.
A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released pending further investigations, police say.
Three other men, aged 19, 25 and 26, were held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remain in police custody.
West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Zeb, known as Haroon, died from a gunshot wound.
He was remembered as "a beautiful son, brother, father" and "a real icon to this world" by his family.
Det Ch Insp Jim Munro, from the West Midlands force, said the arrests were a "significant development" but detectives still needed more information from the community.
Police are particularly keen to speak to a man known to have flagged down local officers shortly after Mr Zeb's shooting.
