Jail for driver who dragged police officer along Birmingham road
A driver has been jailed after a police officer was dragged along a road by a car.
The officer suffered cuts to his legs, arms and hips after he was pulled 15m (50ft) along Percy Road in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham in August.
Mohammed Banaras, 29, of Lyncroft Road, Tyseley, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and driving offences.
He was jailed for 27 months at Birmingham Crown Court in November.
The injured officer suffered cuts but police said his injuries could have been much worse.
The three driving offences were driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
Banaras has also banned from driving for four years and told he would have to take an extended re-test if he wants his licence back.
He handed himself in to West Midlands Police after the force made an appeal for information.
