West Midlands Mayor announces mum's Covid death
The Mayor of the West Midlands says his mother has died after contracting Covid-19.
Andy Street made the announcement in a tweet that thanked staff at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital.
He wrote: "Painfully, yesterday, I joined so many others in our region who have lost a loved one to Covid - my Mum."
He offered his respect to medical teams "for all they did for her, and for everything they do day in and day out".
