Murder trial defendant denies protecting cannabis farm
A man accused of murder said he armed himself with a knife and crossbow in a bid to defend his family.
Waseem Ramzan, 36, was accidentally killed by his brother, who then killed Khuzaimah Douglas with a second crossbow bolt, the prosecution allege.
Saghawat Ramzan, his son Omar Ramzan and Mohammed Sageer all deny murder.
Giving evidence, Omar Ramzan, 24, said he had armed himself to intimidate would-be attackers and denied he was protecting a cannabis farm.
The prosecution allege the attack in Brierley Hill in February 2020 was an attempt to fight off a burglary targeting the drug operation next door to the Ramzan family home on Pensnett Road.
Wolverhampton Crown Court was shown security camera footage of a confrontation which the prosecution described as a "punishment beating" for Mr Douglas involving the three accused and Waseem Ramzan.
Asked by the prosecution if he had realised his father had shot his uncle while aiming at Mr Douglas, Omar Ramzan told the jury: "I just perceived that he had accidentally shot my uncle.
"I don't know when he [Mr Douglas] was shot."
At the time of the struggle involving Mr Douglas, the 24-year-old said up to a dozen people had gathered on a patch of grass opposite his home and he was attempting to keep them away, "by waving a knife... at whoever tried to come in his direction and harm him [his uncle]".
He said it was "not a formulated plan, it was instinct, it was love".
Challenged by the prosecution why he had returned to his home to fetch a crossbow, he told the court the group "seemed unfazed" by the knife adding he knew the crossbow "was an imposing weapon and I thought that might deter them".
Omar and Saghawat Ramzan of Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, and Mohammed Sageer, of Gorsty Avenue, each deny two counts of murder.
The trial continues.
