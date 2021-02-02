Dudley shooting: Mohammed Haroon Zeb named as victim
A man who died from injuries he sustained in a midnight shooting has been named as Mohammed Haroon Zeb.
Known as Haroon, the 39-year-old was found critically hurt on Queen's Cross, Dudley, at about 00:35 GMT on Sunday and died in hospital that afternoon.
His family remembered him as "a beautiful son, brother, father" and "a real icon to this world".
There have been no arrests so far over his death but police said their investigation was continuing "at pace".
"Today we mourn the loss of our hero who will be dearly missed," Mr Zeb's family said in a statement released via West Midlands Police.
"He eased the burdens of everyone he knew and his beautiful smile lit up every room he walked in."
Police said they were continuing to examine CCTV in the local area and were keen to speak to a man known to have flagged down officers in the area just after the shooting.
"Haroon's death is simply tragic, my thoughts are with his family and friends and this very sad time," said Det Ch Insp Jim Munro, from West Midlands Police.
"Our investigation is continuing at pace as we try and understand what happened."
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.
