Testing units open to trace South African Covid variant
- Published
Two mobile Covid-19 testing units have been set up in Walsall after the South African variant of the virus was detected in the borough.
Walsall Council is also to start delivering testing kits to people's doors towards the end of the week.
The Government has advised those over the age of 16 living or working in the WS2 area to take a test once offered, even if they are not showing symptoms.
A "steady trickle" of people was reported at one of the units earlier.
In addition to the new Walsall Arena and Arts Centre testing site, open from 10:00 GMT on Tuesday on the border of the WS2 postcode area, there is also a unit at Walsall College.
Walsall is one of eight areas across England where the variant first identified in South Africa has been detected, leading to the roll-out of enhanced, or "surge" testing, via mobile sites to trace any further transmission.
The national programme aims to reach 80,000 people in a bid to crack down on the more infectious version of the virus.
Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said anyone in the targeted area who had not been contacted about a test, and was unsure whether they should have one, should find out via the council's website.
Stephen Gunther, the Director of Public health for Walsall, said the borough's single identified case so far was detected in December during routine testing.
He added he suspected "there will be potentially more cases across the borough".
The case is not being linked to international travel, raising concerns the variant may be spreading in communities in England.
"There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness, or that the regulated vaccines would not protect against it, but research indicates that it does transmit from person to person more easily," Mr Gunther said.
Gene sequencing has so far uncovered 105 cases in England, with 11 having no link to foreign travel.
BBC reporter Ben Godfrey was at the Walsall Arena and Arts Centre testing site this morning and said: "It seemed a slow start, there were no queues but a steady trickle of people arriving."
As well as the two mobile units, Walsall borough has testing centres at Darlaston Community Recreation Centre, Wakes Ground Car and Lorry Park, Walsall Town Hall, and Wolverhampton University's Walsall Campus.
