Zakir Nawaz killer jailed for 2016 Birmingham stab attack
- Published
A killer who fled to Norway after a new dad was fatally stabbed in a row over a minor crash has been jailed.
Zakir Nawaz, 21, died after being wounded on Highfield Road, in Washwood Heath, Birmingham, in September 2016.
Abdulahi Shire, 24, fled the country in the aftermath but was tracked down to a flat in Oslo last year.
At Birmingham Crown Court, he was jailed for six years and ten months after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Shire, of Middlemore Road, Birmingham, was originally charged with Mr Nawaz's murder, which he denied, and admitted the lesser charge, plus one count of violent disorder, a week into his trial.
Mr Nawaz, known as Rex, died from a stab wound to his chest but West Midlands Police said CCTV footage "couldn't conclusively prove Shire inflicted the fatal blow", although it suspected him of playing a "lead role".
Two others have already been convicted in connection with the attack on Mr Nawaz, whose second child was born 10 days before his death.
Warsame Mohamed, 24, admitted manslaughter and violent disorder and was jailed for four-and-a-half years in 2019. His sentence was later increased to seven years by judges at the Court of Appeal.
In 2017, a 29-year-old man, from Ward End, Birmingham, was jailed for two years after admitting violent disorder.
Det Sgt Neil Aston, from the West Midlands force, said it had been "a long road to justice".
He said: "We scrutinised lots of CCTV to piece together a picture of what happened and called upon forensic and facial mapping experts to link the offenders to the attack.
"I hope his family can now take some comfort from the fact the man we suspect played the lead role in the attack has been convicted."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk