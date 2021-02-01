Dudley shooting: Murder investigation as victim dies in hospital
- Published
A man has died after being shot in Dudley, in the West Midlands.
The victim, aged 39, was found critically injured on Queen's Cross at about 00:35 GMT on Sunday and died in hospital a day later, police said.
No arrests have been made and officers said a post-mortem examination would take place in the coming days.
Det Insp Laura Harrison, leading the investigation for West Midlands Police, said it was a "deeply distressing time" for the victim's family and friends.
"We will be working round the clock to establish who was responsible for this tragic death, and try to understand why it happened," she said.
The force said it was increasing patrols in the area and was examining CCTV footage as part of its investigation.
On Sunday, search teams examined the grounds of a nearby gym, mosque and community centre.
"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible," Det Insp Harrison said.
