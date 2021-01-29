Keon Lincoln: Further teen murder suspect
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln who died following a street attack last week.
His arrest, along with that of a woman, takes the tally to nine since the start of West Midlands Police's probe into the events of 21 January.
Keon died in hospital after being shot and stabbed on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham.
The younger of the latest two suspects, 15, was detained on Friday morning.
He is from Walsall, say police.
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 14-year-old boy, previously said to be aged 15, and arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, remains in custody.
The force said a 21-year-old man, held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation.
Three boys aged 14, 15 and 16 arrested as part of the investigation have been released on bail, while another 14-year-old has been released under investigation.
One 14-year-old boy will face no further action, police say.
Det Ch Insp Alastair Orencas said: "This remains a complex but fast moving investigation, and we are making steady progress.
"We have now arrested nine people in connection with Keon's murder, but we are not complacent. My team are continuing to explore every new piece of information and analyse evidence."
