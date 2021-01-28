Keon Lincoln death: Teens bailed in Birmingham murder inquiry
Two suspects aged 15 and 16 arrested in connection with the murder of Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln have been released on bail.
Three 14-year-old boys who were also arrested as part of the investigation were released on Wednesday.
Keon, 15, was attacked a week ago in Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, and later died in hospital.
A post-mortem test revealed he was shot and stabbed to death. On Monday his mother appealed for more information.
Sharmaine Lincoln pleaded with the local community to "help us understand why this has happened".
West Midlands Police had been given extra time to question the 15 and 16-year olds, who were arrested at an address in Walsall in the early hours of Sunday.
