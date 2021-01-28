Coronavirus: Wolverhampton shop worker 'spat at and threatened'
A convenience shop worker said she had been spat at and threatened while working during the coronavirus pandemic.
Michelle Whitehead said the abuse, which included a basket of food being thrown at her, had come from customers at the shop in Wolverhampton.
Ms Whitehead, who has worked there for 19 years, said: "This year has been hard, very hard."
A union said the majority of shop staff had suffered abuse at work.
Ms Whitehead, who does not want the shop to be named, said someone had also threatened to beat her up when she left work after accusing her of stealing his parcel.
"I have had a basket of food thrown at me, I've had people push past me when I have asked them to wait outside as we are limited to [not] too many in," she added.
A colleague, she said, had had her mask removed by a customer who had coughed in her face and told her they hoped she caught the virus.
While Ms Whitehead said she had been spat at by a customer after asking him to adhere to the 2m social distancing rule.
The worker said she had "gone home and cried" because of the way she had been treated.
Each day, she said she questioned whether she would either catch Covid-19 or be abused "or possibly today might be the day I go home and don't get upset because someone hasn't shouted at me".
Safety was "hard to balance" for employers, Ms Whitehead said, but she appreciated the support her company had given her.
"I think my company is doing their best, they really are, and I am proud to work for who I work for, but there's not enough police on the ground and people just don't realise they're coming in and abusing us.
"For some people it's the norm to shout at us," she said.
Sarah Hughes, from the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said its figures showed nine out of 10 retail workers had received abuse, violence or threats.
She said people "feared" walking into work, adding: "You just cannot envisage how much they are actually suffering."
The union is calling on the government to implement stricter laws to protect shop staff from abuse, as were brought in by the Scottish government earlier this year.
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner's Office said more incidents of abuse had been reported in 2020 - 934 compared to 781 in 2019.
Waheed Saleem, deputy police and crime commissioner for the region, said: "Shop workers are doing their best to do their jobs to keep us watered and fed and they are facing this atrocious abuse from some customers."
