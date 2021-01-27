Banned driver 'deliberately' knocked PC off motorbike in Oldbury
A banned driver in a stolen car who drove into a police officer on his motorbike has been detained for three years at a young offenders institution.
PC Steve Lovering was deliberately hit by Callum Fellows in Oldbury, West Midlands, after recognising him as a car crime suspect, police said.
Fellows, 18, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and assault at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
PC Lovering suffered back and shoulder pain from Fellows' "reckless actions".
He had pulled up alongside Fellows in Ashes Road on 27 August last year, West Midlands Police said.
'Completely unacceptable'
But Fellows reversed, knocking PC Lovering off his bike "sending him sprawling into the road" before he sped off on the wrong side of the road and through red lights.
Several members of the public went to the officer to help him and get his bike upright.
Fellows, of Mervin Road, Wolverhampton, was later picked out in an identity parade, the spokesman added.
The car he was driving, which had false number plates, has not yet been recovered.
Det Sgt Chris Jones said his behaviour had been "dangerous and completely unacceptable".
"Fellows' actions were completely reckless and it's lucky that PC Lovering did not sustain serious injuries," he said.
"Despite having some back and shoulder pain, nothing was broken and PC Lovering was OK."
Fellows was also disqualified from driving for 49 months when he was sentenced on 22 January.
