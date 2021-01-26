Rayan Saab charged with disseminating terrorist publications
A man has been charged with multiple terrorism offences.
Rayan Saab, from Birmingham, has been charged with six counts of disseminating terrorist publications between 13 April 2019 and 31 December 2020, West Midlands Police said.
The 21-year-old was arrested at a property in Bloomsbury Walk in the city on Wednesday.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the force said.
