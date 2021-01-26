West Midlands Police chief back at work after Covid-19
The chief constable of West Midlands Police has returned to work after a "mild dose" of Covid-19.
Sir David Thompson had until then, he said, been working remotely following a positive test, but tweeted on Tuesday it was "great to be back".
He added: "Very important we continue to take action to minimise the spread of this virus."
The force has a combined sickness and self-isolation rate of "more than 10%" due to Covid.
The figure, for the end of January, covering all officers and police staff, was up from 6% at the start of the month, the force's strategic policing and crime board meeting was told last week.
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson has written a joint letter with Sir David to the Police Federation urging the government to prioritise police when it decides to whom to give the vaccine next.
