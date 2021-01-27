Man admits Wolverhampton flat murder
- Published
A man has admitted murdering a man found dead at a flat last year.
Artura Busma, 39, was discovered by police at the property on Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton on 21 April and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Simon Wilkins, 28, of a separate address on Tettenhall Road, pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.
He was remanded into custody at the hearing and will be sentenced at a date yet to be fixed.
Wilkins' co-accused Jodie Rafferty, 34, who lived at a separate address on the road, pleaded not guilty to murder in December and the case against her has since been dropped due to lack of evidence.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Busma had suffered significant blunt force trauma to his head and body.
His wife remembered him as "a wonderful person, a loving husband and a great dad to our sons".
