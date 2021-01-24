West Midlands snow shuts six Covid testing centres
Six coronavirus testing centres have been forced to close due to heavy snow in the West Midlands.
The weather is also causing travel disruption, with treacherous conditions reported on some of the region's roads.
A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place, with a more severe amber warning issued for parts of Staffordshire.
Meanwhile, aid charity staff have been despatched to support emergency workers and those affected by recent flooding.
Testing centres at Castle Vale Stadium, the Arcadian Centre and Maypole Youth Centre have been closed for the rest of today, said Birmingham City Council.
Facilities in Moat Street, Coventry and The Place in Oakengates in Shropshire have also closed, along with one in Lichfield, Staffordshire, local MP Michael Fabricant said.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it would be contacting people who were expecting to have a coronavirus test today to rebook.
In Birmingham, the council said Sutton New Hall Cemetery would open for longer on Monday to enable funerals postponed by the weather to take place.
Multiple road crashes have been reported and people are being warned to travel only if their journey is essential.
A stretch of the M6 in Warwickshire was reduced to single lane traffic as snow covered the carriageway and emergency workers had to attend an overturned vehicle on the M54 in Staffordshire.
Coventry-based charity Langar Aid said it had despatched volunteers to Bewdley in Worcestershire to help feed emergency workers and residents affected by recent floods.
The River Severn breached temporary barriers on Friday night, affecting homes.
Temperatures are set to drop overnight and some places in the Midlands could fall as low as -10C (14F), said the Met Office.
A severe warning for ice is in place from 18:00 GMT on Sunday until 11:00 GMT on Monday.
