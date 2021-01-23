Keon Lincoln murder probe: Second teenager arrested
A second boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old who was attacked by a group of youths.
Keon Lincoln was "set upon" at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday on Linwood Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, and died later in hospital, police said.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a Birmingham address on Friday and is in custody, said West Midlands Police.
Another 14-year-old, arrested earlier on Friday, also remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Alastair Orencas, who is leading a murder inquiry, said Keon died "in the most violent of circumstances".
The latest arrest was "another step forward and Keon's family have been fully updated with this latest development," he said.
"This is a challenging investigation given the number of offenders we believe were involved, but I have a dedicated team of officers working 24/7 to identify those involved and we are making swift progress."
The attackers fled the scene in a car which crashed into a house a short distance away. Police have seized the vehicle.
Cordons placed at the scene in Linwood Road and Wheeler Street, where the car was abandoned, have now been lifted, said the West Midlands force.
Police confirmed Keon, who lived locally, was attacked with weapons but did not specify which sort.
Detectives say they are unable to say how he died before a post-mortem examination takes place.
Anyone who could identify the attackers have been urged to contact the force.
