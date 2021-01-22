Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Couple deny six-year-old's murder
A man and his partner have denied the murder of his six-year-old son, who died from a head injury.
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, of Solihull, died in hospital on 17 June after he was found injured at his home in Cranmore Road, Shirley.
Arthur's father, Thomas Hughes, 27, and his partner Emma Tustin, 31, of the same address, denied murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
They were both remanded in custody and are awaiting a trial date.
The couple were originally charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, but were charged with murder on 17 December last year.
They also deny charges of assault, ill treatment and neglect or abandonment of a child.
