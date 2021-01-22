Handsworth murder probe as boy, 15, 'set upon' by group dies
Police are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was "set upon" by a group of youths armed with knives in a residential street and later died.
Officers said the boy was attacked at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday on Linwood Road, in Handsworth, Birmingham, and died from his injuries in hospital.
Police said the attackers fled in a car, which crashed a short distance away and has been seized by detectives.
West Midlands Police said no arrests have yet been made.
'Inconceivable'
"The family of the boy has had the worst shock imaginable today and we have specialist officers with them in their time of grief," said Det Ch Insp Alastair Orencas, from the force.
"This level of violence in broad daylight on a residential street is inconceivable," he continued, "let alone the fact the target was a 15-year-old boy."
"We are leaving no stone unturned in our search for those responsible and I ask anyone who knows who they are to contact us."
Witnesses reportedly said shots were also heard at the scene.
However, police have not yet disclosed the nature of the victim's injuries.
CCTV has been seized, officers said, and the area is cordoned off while investigations continue.
