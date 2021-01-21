BBC News

Man arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences

Published

A man has been arrested on suspicion of collecting and disseminating terrorist publications.

The 21-year-old was arrested at a property in Birmingham on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

He was taken to a local police station where he remains in custody, the spokesman added.

The arrest is part of an on-going investigation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.

