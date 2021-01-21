Covid-19: Birmingham Moor Street birthday party probed
Rail staff are accused of risking public safety after holding a birthday party at a Birmingham station amid Covid-19 restrictions.
The event is thought to have been held just days before England's third lockdown began, while the city was under tier four restrictions.
Chiltern Railways is investigating and has referred the matter to government.
A union, claiming management was party host, said it was losing confidence in the company's virus control measures.
A Chiltern Railways employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said the event at Moor Street Station was for a staff member's 50th birthday and was held inside a meeting room.
He claimed there were "more people gathered in one room than there should have been" - and that a number of staff tested positive for Covid-19 shortly afterwards.
Some of them were "quite poorly as a result", the worker added, but as far as he knew, all had since recovered.
He said he did not attend but saw party banners in the room afterwards and cleaners complained about mess left behind.
"We are an organisation that should know better," he said.
Chiltern Railways said it was aware "a small gathering took place in a large meeting room at Birmingham Moor Street station to present a member of staff with a birthday gift".
It added: "While it is our understanding that the duration was very short and social distancing guidelines were maintained throughout, a full and thorough internal investigation is under way."
The Office of Rail and Road would be carrying out a review to see whether there were "any areas which should be addressed", the company said.
Eddie Dempsey, regional organiser for The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT), has complained to Chiltern Railways by letter.
He wrote: "Our members are losing confidence in control measures because of the perception that controls are not taken seriously by local management teams."
He added: "I request that local management teams are issued with clear guidance on adhering to controls in place designed to protect staff and the travelling public."
RMT general secretary, Mick Cash, called for the union's health and safety representatives to be allowed to review existing risk assessments.
He said: "If a satisfactory response cannot be urgently obtained we will not hesitate in registering a trade dispute."
