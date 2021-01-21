Covid-19: Religious beliefs causing 'real fear' over vaccine
By Elizabeth Glinka
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
More must be done to encourage African Caribbean communities to sign up for Covid vaccines, a pastor has said.
Emmanuel Adeseko, 32, of the New Covenant Ministries, is taking part in a round table on Thursday involving other church leaders in Birmingham.
They want to encourage people in their communities to be vaccinated.
The meeting comes after reports last week said uptake of the vaccine in some of the city's most vulnerable communities was as low as 50%.
The report by Birmingham's director of public health Justin Varney suggests in some areas, half of those being invited for vaccines are turning them down.
Such concerns prompted the leader of Birmingham City Council and the city's MP's both Labour and Conservative to write to Health Secretary Matt Hancock to appeal for the urgent release of more detailed vaccination data.
They said the information would be a vital "warning", allowing them to work to resolve issues on the ground.
Mr Adeseko, whose 65-year-old father Nathaniel died from coronavirus in April, said there is real fear in sections of the community and if the lower uptake is correct he will not be surprised as people are "afraid".
"Some of it is caused by the mis-information on social media, there is so much of it.
"But it's not just one thing, there are religious beliefs at play in some cases and some people have had negative experiences with healthcare in the past."
He said education and role models from within communities will be key to addressing these issues.
Former Wolverhampton MP Eleanor Smith, who had a 40-year nursing career before entering politics is also taking part in the round table.
She said as a Christian she would like to see strong interventions from Church leaders: "When people are being misinformed on such a grand scale, churches need to step up, I am a Christian myself and I think they need to be clear.
'Anti-vaxxers should be ashamed'
"In my view they need to tell people it's ok to be vaccinated or it's a bit of a cop out."
She also praised efforts in other faith communities: "Many Imams seem to be doing a good job in trying to get these messages out we need to see the same."
But like Mr Adeseko, Ms Smith said official efforts to dispel myths and reassure people need to be stepped-up.
"Historically black people have not always been listened to, or treated equally in terms of medical care, so there is a lack of trust sometimes.
"We need to deal with it and we need role models within the community," she said.
Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said he has been meeting with the region's faith leaders regularly.
"I will be discussing with them how best to work with the NHS and Public Health England to alleviate people's concerns and get them vaccinated and protected against this dreadful virus," Mr Street said.
"Anti-vaxxers spreading the misinformation that dissuades people from getting vaccinated have blood on their hands and should be truly ashamed of their actions."
The government has said more regional data on vaccinations will be made available in due course.
Labour's deputy leader, Angela Raynor who is expected to be at the meeting is calling for a national plan to support vaccination in Black, Asian and ethnic minority communities.
